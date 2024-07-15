Wolfbrigade kündigen “Life Knife Death” via Metal Blade Records an

Die schwedischen Hardcore-Punks Wolfbrigade kündigen ihre neue Full-Length names “Life Knife Death” via Metal Blade Records an. Erscheinen soll das Release am 13. September 2024. Das elfte Studioalbum wird der Einstand der Gruppe beim neuen Label.

“We didn’t really rehearse any of the songs on this album,” gibt die Band preis. “We tend to overwork and overanalyze everything that we do, and sometimes we get lost in that process. This time we wanted to go rough, to capture the raw essence of the song when it’s just out of the womb. All the blood and gore.”

Life Knife Death wird in folgende Konfigurationen erscheinen:

White (US)

180g Black (EU)

Orange Marbled (EU – Ltd. 1000)

180g Black (EU – Ltd. 500)

Dark Grey Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

Clear w/ Red/White splatter (EU – Sound Pollution Exclusive Ltd. 200)

Orange w/ Red Splatter (EU – Evil Greed Exclusive Ltd. 300)

Orange/Black Dust Splatter (EU – 200)

Orange/Black Split (EU – TNOR Exclusive – 200)

Pre-Order:

metalblade.com/wolfbrigade

© Wolfbrigade – Life Knife Death (Artwork)

Life Knife Death Track Listing:

Ways to Die Disarm or Be Destroyed Life Knife Death A Day in the Life of an Arse Unruled and Unnamed Skinchanger Your God Is a Corpse Nail Bomb Cyanide Messiah Mayhem Mongrel Sea of Rust Age of Skull Fuckery

WOLFBRIGADE:

Micke Dahl – vocals

Erik Norberg – guitar

Jocke Rydbjer – guitar

Johan Erkenvåg – bass

Tommy Storback – drums