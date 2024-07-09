As I Lay Dying veröffentlichen zweite Single “The Cave We Fear To Enter”

Nach ihrer ersten Single “Burden” seit fünf Jahren gibt es von As I Lay Dying eine zweite Single mit dem Titel “The Cave We Fear To Enter”. Regie für das Musikvideo führte Tom Flynn. Wie auch “Burden” wurde der neue Track ko-produziert von Gitarrist Phil Sgrosso und Hiram Hernandez, abgemischt von Aaron Chaparian und gemastert von Ted Jensen.

© As I Lay Dying – the cave we fear to enter ([Single artwork by Corey Meyers])

Frontmann Tim Lambesis über den lyrische Prozess zum Song:

“This is the first time I’ve written lyrics based on an idea started by someone else in the band. Sometimes, when we try out different melodies, we’ll temporarily use words that just happen to fit as a placeholder. But on this song, Ryan chose words that he felt represented what he had been processing leading up to the demo. It felt right for me to leave that therapeutic expression in place. So, when I took over, the imagery of a cave where you face your fears came to mind. While I only know a little of Joseph Campbell’s work, the imagery brought to mind a quote of his that I remembered and used for inspiration as well.”

Gitarrist Phil Sgrosso ergänzt und erzählt auch etwas zum Video:

“‘The Cave We Fear To Enter’ may be one of our most adventurous songs to date. We broke out of a lot of old habits and formulaic moves to create something that touches on a lot of emotional elements we haven’t explored so deeply before. From its inception, it was instantly a favorite for all of us.

We really enjoyed collaborating with Tom Flynn on the video to combine the storylines between ‘Burden’ and ‘The Cave We Fear to Enter’, continuing the journey of the character through new environments and circumstances. It was a lot of fun to take new creative risks to tell this story visually alongside the somber and uplifting nature of the song.”

Nachfolgend gibt es auch die Europa-Tourdaten, von denen haben wir schon hier berichtet.

THROUGH STORMS AHEAD EUROPE 2024

AS I LAY DYING

w/ Caliban, Decapitated, Left to Suffer

11/15/24: Würzburg, Germany @ Posthalle

11/16/24: Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu

11/18/24: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Film Studios

11/19/24: Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

11/21/24: Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

11/23/24: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/24/24: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

11/25/24: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Halle

11/26/24: Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

11/27/24: Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

11/28/24: Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

11/29/24: Munich, Germany @ Zenith

11/30/24: Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

12/01/24: Rome, Italy @ Orion

12/03/24: Zürich, Switzerland @ Xtra

12/04/24: Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

12/05/24: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

12/06/24: Madrid, Spain @ Riviera

12/08/24: Paris, France @ Trianon

12/09/24: Saarbrücken, Germany @ E-Werk

12/10/24: Brussels, Belgium @ AB

12/11/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

12/13/24: Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena

12/14/24: Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

12/15/24: Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

(Caliban & Decapitated to rotate depending on market)

AS I LAY DYING:

Tim Lambesis – vocals

Phil Sgrosso – guitar

Ryan Neff – bass/vocals

Ken Susi – guitar

Nick Pierce – drums