Asinhell teilen “Pyromantic Scryer” Video

Die Death Metaller Asinhell bestehen aus Michael Poulsen (Volbeat), Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) und Morten Toft (Raunchy). Das Debütalbum ist bei Metal Blade Records erschienen und hört auf den Titel “Impii Hora”. Zum Song “Pyromantic Scryer” gibt es ein Video, welches weiter unten zu sehen ist.

“‘Pyromantic Scryer’ was the first song I wrote for the album and it surely has an Entombed vibe, and as I’ve said before, it was L.G. Petrov who kicked started the birth of Asinhell,” erzählt Poulsen. “Pyromancy is the ‘art’ of prophecy/augury by any means of fire,” says vocalist Marc Grewe. “The song is about a mad man who thinks he can predict the future from fires. Fires he sets himself. In his delusion, he thinks he is a misunderstood messiah. The song can also been seen metaphorical on some things that are going on (and wrong) in the world of today… a small spark of a mad man (or group/cult) can set the world on fire. I think the video created by Shan Dan shows this dangerous behavior in a quite drastic way!”

ASINHELL ON TOUR:

30/05/24 DK – Copenhagen – Pumphuset (+ Sickomania)

02/06/24 DE – Hamburg – Übel & Gefährlich (+ Endseeker)

03/06/24 LU – Luxembourg – Rockhal (+ Endseeker)

05/06/24 NL – Utrecht – Rhonda (+ Endseeker)

07/06/24 DE – Nürburgring – Rock am Ring

09/06/24 DE – Nürnberg – Rock im Park

10/06/24 DE – München – Technikum (+ Endseeker)

12/06/24 CH – Zürich – Xtra (+ Alien Weaponry)

13/06/24 AT – Nickelsdorf – Nova Rock

15/06/24 UK – Donington Park – Download Festival

18/06/24 DE – Berlin – Hole 44 (+ Endseeker)

19/06/24 DE – Frankfurt – Zoom (+ Endseeker)

20/06/24 BE – Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

22/06/24 DK – Copenhagen – Copenhell

24/06/24 DE – Essen – Turock (+ Endseeker)

25/06/24 FR – Lyon – Transbordeur (+ Endseeker)

27/06/24 FR – Clisson – Hellfest

29/06/24 NO – Oslo – Tons of Rock

31/08/24 DK – Næstved – Næstved Metalfest

© Asinhell Tour 2024

