Julien-K: Neue Single “Stronger Without You” feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

Julien-K, ein Projekt von den beiden Orgy-Mitglieder Amir Derakh und Ryan Shuck, geht im September 2024 auf Tour mit den Hamburgern Lord Of The Lost. Aus diesem Anlass hat die Band ihren Track „Stronger Without You“ als Duett mit Chris Harms neu aufgelegt. Weiter unten gibt es den Stream bei uns.

Julien-K sind auch als Special Guest bei der kommenden LOTL-US-Tour dabei. Chris Harms schreibt zu dieser Veröffentlichung folgendes:

“Exactly 25 years ago I saw the band ORGY on TV at the MTV Music Awards in 1999. And after checking out their „Blue Monday“ cover plus their debut album „Candyass“, and later falling in love with their next record „Vapor Transmission“, including one of my all time fave songs „Fiction (Dreams In Digital)“, I was hyped – biggest fan!

Ryan and Amir, the creative heads in ORGY later formed the band JULIEN-K, also a musical project I fell in love with instantly! They also formed another band, DEAD BY SUNRISE, including the great and never forgotten Chester Bennington, which I saw live in Hamburg, 15 years ago. But I didn’t dare to wait for the band to annoy them, ask for pictures and so on…

A couple of years later Ryan and me started talking on social media, we became friends, he asked me to do a LOTL + JULIEN-K song together, I asked him to go on tour with us… and bam, here we are: touring the US with JULIEN-K in September plus having this amazing new version of their song „Stronger Without You“ out NOW, everywhere for streaming and download!

I can’t wait to finally meeting Ryan & Amir in person, giving them a hug and thanking them for changing my life with their music!

Love,

Chris”

https://hypeddit.com/julienklordofthelostchrisharms/strongerwithoutyou