Atreyu kündigen “The Moment You Find Your Flame”-EP an, veröffentlichen Video-Single “Gone”

Nach der noch mindestens warmen, da kürzlich erschienen, EP “The Hope Of A Spark” von Atreyu kündigt die Band ihr nächstes Release in Form der “The Moment You Find Your Flame”-EP an. Außerdem veröffentlichen sie dazu die (Lyric-)Video-Single “Gone”. Das neue Release wird Teil des Studioalbums “Beautiful Dark Of Life” und ist der letzte Teil der EP-Serie. Das Album erscheint gegen Ende des Jahres via Spinefarm Records.

Die EP “The Moment You Find Your Flame” erscheint am 18. August 2023.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” erklärt Jacobs. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” sagt Bassist/Vocalist Porter McKnight.

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” fasst Jacobs zusammen. “Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

© Atreyu – The Moment You Find Your Flame EP Artwork

“The Moment You Find Your Flame” tracklist:

Good Enough Immortal Gone I Don’t Wanna Die

ATREYU live:

NOVEMBER

25 GERMANY BERLIN, HOLE 44

26 CZECH REP. PRAGUE, ROCK CAFÉ

27 AUSTRIA VIENNA, SZENE

28 GERMANY MUNICH, BACKSTAGE HALLE

29 SWITZERLAND ZURICH, DYNAMO

DECEMBER

01 SPAIN MADRID, MON LIVE

02 SPAIN BARCELONA, APOLO 2

04 FRANCE PARIS, BACKSTAGE BTM

05 GERMANY MUNSTER, SKATERS PALACE

06 BELGIUM ANTWERP, ZAPPA

07 HOLLAND UTRECHT, TIVOLI

09 GERMANY COLOGNE, KANTINE

10 GERMANY HAMBURG, KNUST

11 DENMARK COPENHAGEN, PUMPEHUSET

12 NORWAY OSLO, JOHN DEE

13 SWEDEN STOCKHOLM, KLUBBEN