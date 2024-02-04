Beastö Blancö mit Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“

Beastö Blancö hat ein Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“ veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde das Stück von Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost). In der Band spielt Alice Cooper-Bassist Chuck Garric und zusammen kooperiert er mit Calico Cooper, der Tochter vom Shock-Rocker.

© Beastö Blancö – Run For Your Life (Artwork)

www.beastoblanco.com

Lineup:

Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals

Calico Cooper on vocals

Brother Latham on guitars

Jan LeGrow on bass

Sean Sellers on drums

Beast Blanco web/social:

https://linktr.ee/beasto_blanco

Beastö Blancö – Run For Your Life:

