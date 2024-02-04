Beastö Blancö mit Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“

Beastö Blancö hat ein Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“ veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde das Stück von Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost). In der Band spielt Alice Cooper-Bassist Chuck Garric und zusammen kooperiert er mit Calico Cooper, der Tochter vom Shock-Rocker.
Lineup:
Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals
Calico Cooper on vocals
Brother Latham on guitars
Jan LeGrow on bass
Sean Sellers on drums
Beast Blanco web/social:
https://linktr.ee/beasto_blanco
Beastö Blancö – Run For Your Life: