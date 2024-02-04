Monsters and Critics

Beastö Blancö mit Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“

Beastö Blancö hat ein Video zur neuen Single „Run for your life“ veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde das Stück von Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost). In der Band spielt Alice Cooper-Bassist Chuck Garric und zusammen kooperiert er mit Calico Cooper, der Tochter vom Shock-Rocker.

© Beastö Blancö - Run For Your Life (Artwork)
www.beastoblanco.com

Lineup:
Chuck Garric (long time Alice Cooper bassist) on guitars and vocals
Calico Cooper on vocals
Brother Latham on guitars
Jan LeGrow on bass
Sean Sellers on drums

Beast Blanco web/social:
https://linktr.ee/beasto_blanco

Beastö Blancö – Run For Your Life:

