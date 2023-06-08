Derek Grant steigt bei Alkaline Trio aus

Derek Grant, langjähriger Drummer von Alkaline Trio, hat seinen Ausstieg bei der Band verkündet. Ein Statement, was der Musiker auf Instagram veröffentlichte, liest sich wie folgt:

”It is with mixed emotions that I’ve decided to step-down as drummer for Alkaline Trio.

The demands of being in a touring band have become increasingly difficult in recent years, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it’s the best thing for me and my mental health.

I want to thank everyone who’s supported the band, Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world – many of whom I’ve gotten to know over the years. I’ll miss seeing you all.

I also want to thank Blair Dickerson for being a tru friend and great manager.

Most of all I want to thank Matt and Dan for 22 amazing years – I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken. I wish them all the best moving forward. While I’ll be focusing more on production music and visual art, I promise you haven’t heard the last of me.”

Alkaline Trio (©redits: epitaph)

Die Band hat ebenfalls auf das Statement reagiert und schrieb:

“In light of Derek’s decision to step down as a member of the band, we’d like to send our love and thanks for everything he contributed. It’s impossible to put into words all he’s done, but we are endlessly proud of what we have accomplished with one another. Beyond the music, we appreciate all our memories – the tours, travelling the world, spending weeks making music in the studio…everything. We love you, Derek, and hope your next chapters will be filled with success and happiness.”