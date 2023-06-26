Dero Goi unterschreibt bei Dependent Records

Dero Goi hat kürzlich beim Label Dependent Records einen weltweiten Vertrag unterschrieben. Der ehemalige Oomph!-Frontmann wird sein erstes Studioalbum seines neuen Synth-Projekts im Herbst 2023 veröffentlichen.

© Dero Goi Logo

Dero Goi kommentiert: “After more than 30 years of fronting OOMPH!, I am more than glad to have found an internationally experienced, reliable, and committed partner, who is well understanding about my new musical direction”, the frontman writes. “Already at the first meeting, it clearly transpired that we will be able to work well together and that my desire for artistic freedom is both taken seriously and accepted. This is my basic requirement for a successful collaboration. I am also thrilled to be able to release my new songs worldwide this autumn via Dependent. I also very much appreciate that label manager Stefan Herwig is a veteran of the scene like me, who grew up about the same time and experienced similar musical influences as I did.”

Stefan Herwig heißt Dero Goi beim Label willkommen mit den folgenden Worten: “When out of the blue, we received an offer to listen to Dero’s demo, we ended up highly impressed”, the Dependent director relates. “Particularly his vocals are exceptional as they reveal an outstanding singer. It does not happen often that harmonies from a demo keep spinning in the head for days after, but Dero’s did this big time. His songs are both catchy and fresh. And last but not least, despite all his previous achievements and his success story, Dero has remained a pleasant and down to earth conversationalist.”

Die Info beinhaltet auch folgende Beschreibung: “DERO GOI is anything but a conformist artist. Always outspoken and never shy to share his views, his coming out as a Born Again Christian in 2020 and declared libertarian political leaning have provoked a wide range of reactions.”