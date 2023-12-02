Ghost veröffentlicht digitales Compilation-Album „13 Commandments“

Ghost veröffentlicht ihr digitales Compilation-Album „13 Commandments“. Das verkündete die schwedische Platin-Band kürzlich. Das Release beinhaltet die Fan-Favoriten aus dem ganzen Katalog. Mit dabei sind Stücke wie “Mary On A Cross”, “Square Hammer“, “Cirice” und “Dance Macabre”. Unter den bekannteren Stücken ist auch “Zenith”, eine B-Seite von dem “Meliora”-Viny-Release.
Die Band dazu:
“We wish to inform you that these times call for a divine compilation of some of Ghost‘s most sinful psalms and the most observant shall find the wider release of Ghost‘s cult tune ‘Zenith.’ Ghost‘s 13 Commandments: so let it be written, so let it be done…”
Die Tracklist sieht wie folgt aus:
01 – “Square Hammer”
02 – “Year Zero”
03 – “Mary On A Cross”
04 – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
05 – “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love”
06 – “Dance Macabre”
07 – “Rats”
08 – “Spillways”
09 – “Cirice”
10 – “If You Have Ghosts” (Roky Erickson cover)
11 – “He Is”
12 – “Zenith”
13 – “Phantom Of The Opera”