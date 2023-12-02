Ghost veröffentlicht digitales Compilation-Album „13 Commandments“

Ghost veröffentlicht ihr digitales Compilation-Album „13 Commandments“. Das verkündete die schwedische Platin-Band kürzlich. Das Release beinhaltet die Fan-Favoriten aus dem ganzen Katalog. Mit dabei sind Stücke wie “Mary On A Cross”, “Square Hammer“, “Cirice” und “Dance Macabre”. Unter den bekannteren Stücken ist auch “Zenith”, eine B-Seite von dem “Meliora”-Viny-Release.

Die Band dazu:

“We wish to inform you that these times call for a divine compilation of some of Ghost‘s most sinful psalms and the most observant shall find the wider release of Ghost‘s cult tune ‘Zenith.’ Ghost‘s 13 Commandments: so let it be written, so let it be done…”

Die Tracklist sieht wie folgt aus:

01 – “Square Hammer”

02 – “Year Zero”

03 – “Mary On A Cross”

04 – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

05 – “Darkness At The Heart Of My Love”

06 – “Dance Macabre”

07 – “Rats”

08 – “Spillways”

09 – “Cirice”

10 – “If You Have Ghosts” (Roky Erickson cover)

11 – “He Is”

12 – “Zenith”

13 – “Phantom Of The Opera”

