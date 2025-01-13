Hyems und D.W. gehen getrennte Wege

Monsters and Critics

Die Black-Metal-Band Hyems aus (dem) Marburg(er Umkreis) verkünden die Trennung zwischen Band und Instrumentalist D.W. Sie schreiben dazu: “Although we always knew this day would come, it doesn’t make it any easier. It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that our brother D.W. has decided to end his life as an instrumentalist in HYEMS. We must respect this decision. What we cannot respect is his departure as a band member. D.W. is and always will be a part of HYEMS. His support will last for all eternity. Until death and beyond.

The rest of the band is continuing to channel their hatred of the world into creative, blasphemous art. Stay tuned for further announcements.”

