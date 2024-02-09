Kill The Lights mit neuem Video zu “Sleep With The Devil”

Die Gruppe Kill The Lights – bestehend aus unter anderem Mitgliedern von Ex-Bullet For My Valentine) – haben zum Song „Sleep With The Devil“ ein Video veröffentlicht. Der Track erscheint circa einen Monat vor ihrem Album „Death Melodies“, welches am 8. März 2024 via Fearless Records erscheinen wird.

Vocalist James Clark zum neuen Track:

“‘Sleep With The Devil‘ lyrically, deals with the struggle of addiction and the daily fight to stay sober. Every day you wake up, you are in a constant battle, with the inner voices and demons that tell you that you are not good enough, and you should give up. Simply looking at yourself in the mirror is a reminder of how you’ve let yourself, your family, and friends down. It’s a constant negative cycle that fuels your desire to mask the pain and disappointment by abusing yourself.”

