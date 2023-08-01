Kreator kündigt Klash Of The Ruhrpott für 2024 an

Im kommenden Jahr, 2024, findet im Ruhrgebiet erstmals das eintägige Metal-Open-Air Klash Of The Ruhrpott statt. Präsentiert wird das Ganze von den Trash-Metal-Legenden Kreator. Ort des Geschehens ist das Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen am 20. Juli 2024. Mit dabei sind, neben Kreator, auch Sodom, Destruction und Tankard

Mille Petrozza (KREATOR) kommentiert mit folgenden Worten:

‘I’m so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It’s going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive Kreator set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!’

Tom Angelripper (SODOM) schließt sich mit diesen Sätzen an:

“I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers, TOM”

Schmier (DESTRUCTION) lässt positive Worte übrig:

“Oh YES – we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this – thanks for the invitation Mille!”

Gerre (TANKARD) kommentiert:

“Good things take time! Finally the 4 big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!”

.

Der Vorverkauf für die Show der Teutonic 4 startet am 2. August um 10 Uhr.

© Klash of the Ruhrpott 2024