Lord Of The Lost mit neuem Musikvideo zu “Reset The Preset”

Lord Of The Lost veröffentlichen zu ihrem Song mit “Reset The Preset” ein neues Musikvideo, was ihr weiter unten ansehen könnt. Die Band zum Track:
“In line with the song title ‘Reset The Preset’, we did everything the way we NEVER do it for this video. We put every creative decision of the music video – whether it was clothing, lighting, colors, content, whatever… – into other hands. Namely, into the hands of our tour photographer and cameraman Lennard Schmitt, who has an incredible knack for visually absurd art. So, with Lennard as director, we set every LOTL preset to reset and let ourselves be surprised with this video from start to finish. The result is definitely the most shrill and weirdest piece of visual art we’ve ever released.”
Blood & Glitter 2CD Earbook Tracklist:
CD 1 – Blood & Glitter
Blood & Glitter
Leave Your Hate In The Comments
Absolute Attitude
The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)
No Respect For Disrespect
Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)
Destruction Manual
Dead End
Leaving The Planet Earth
Forever Lost
Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)
One Last Song
The Look (Roxette Cover)
Bonus CD – More Blood & More Glitter
The Curtain Falls
Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten/Guitarist Michael Jackson)
We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)
The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)
I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)
See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)
noituLOVEr
Not My Enemy
Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)
Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)
One Last Song (Piano Demo – Live at Chameleon Studios)
Blood & Glitter (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
Not My Enemy (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)
Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)
Blood & Glitter is available in the following formats:
2LP Gatefold Recycled Color Vinyl
2CD Earbook – limited to 1500 copies worldwide
Deluxe Box DVD (incl. bag, Pendant) – Napalm Records Shop exclusive – SOLD OUT!
1CD Digisleeve
2CD Mediabook
Digital Album
BLOOD & GLITTER Shows:
13.07.23 DE – Berlin SOLD OUT
28.07.23 DE – Wolfsburg
31.07.23 DE – Aschaffenburg SOLD OUT
02.08.23 DE – Karlsruhe SOLD OUT
23.09.23 UK – London
24.09.23 UK – Bristol SOLD OUT
26.09.23 UK – Southampton
27.09.23 UK – Nottingham SOLD OUT
28.09.23 UK – Wolverhampton
29.09.23 UK – Manchester SOLD OUT
30.09.23 UK – Glasgow SOLD OUT
06.10.23 AM – Yerevan
07.10.23 GA – Tiflis
11.10.23 FR – Lille
12.10.23 FR – Savigny-le-Temple
13.10.23 FR – La Roche-sur-Yon
01.11.23 NL – Tilburg
04.11.23 BE – Ittre
Special Guest for IRON MAIDEN:
07.07.23 UK – London
26.07.23 DE – Dortmund
01.08.23 DE – Munich
Special Guest for AMON AMARTH:
11.07.23 DE – Rostock
Special Guest for POWERWOLF:
31.10.23 DE – Düsseldorf
02.11.23 DE – Ravensburg
03.11.23 DE – Bamberg
Festivals:
05.-08.07.23 DE – Ballenstedt / Rockharz
13.-16.07.23 CZ – Zlin / Masters Of Rock
20.-22.07.23 FI – Laukaa / John Smith Rock Festival
29.-30.07.23 DE – Cologne / Amphi Festival
02.-05.08.23 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air
12.-13.08.23 DE – Oldenburg / TabulaRaaza Festival
14.10.23 DE – Cologne / Unter Schwarzer Flagge
17.+18.11.23 DE – Leipzig / Gothic Meets Classic
LORDFEST 2023:
09.12.23 DE – Hamburg
15 Years Of LORD OF THE LOST Tour 2024:
22.03.24 DE – Nuremberg
23.03.24 DE – Munich
24.03.24 IT – Trezzo sull’Adda
26.03.24 CH – Pratteln
27.03.24 FR – Grenoble
29.03.24 ES – Barcelona
30.03.24 ES – Madrid
02.04.24 FR – Paris (FR)
03.04.24 LU – Luxembourg
04.04.24 DE – Frankfurt
05.04.24 DE – Cologne
06.04.24 NL – Amsterdam
18.04.24 HU – Budapest
20.04.24 DE – Stuttgart
24.04.24 DE – Berlin
27.04.24 DE – Leipzig
…more dates TBA
Tickets available here: http://tour.lordofthelost.de