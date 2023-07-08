Lord Of The Lost mit neuem Musikvideo zu “Reset The Preset”

Lord Of The Lost veröffentlichen zu ihrem Song mit “Reset The Preset” ein neues Musikvideo, was ihr weiter unten ansehen könnt. Die Band zum Track:

“In line with the song title ‘Reset The Preset’, we did everything the way we NEVER do it for this video. We put every creative decision of the music video – whether it was clothing, lighting, colors, content, whatever… – into other hands. Namely, into the hands of our tour photographer and cameraman Lennard Schmitt, who has an incredible knack for visually absurd art. So, with Lennard as director, we set every LOTL preset to reset and let ourselves be surprised with this video from start to finish. The result is definitely the most shrill and weirdest piece of visual art we’ve ever released.”

Blood & Glitter 2CD Earbook Tracklist:

CD 1 – Blood & Glitter

Blood & Glitter

Leave Your Hate In The Comments

Absolute Attitude

The Future Of A Past Life (feat. Marcus Bischoff)

No Respect For Disrespect

Reset The Preset (feat. Andy LaPlegua)

Destruction Manual

Dead End

Leaving The Planet Earth

Forever Lost

Save Our Souls (feat. Ally Storch)

One Last Song

The Look (Roxette Cover)

Bonus CD – More Blood & More Glitter

The Curtain Falls

Blood & Glitter (Extended Version feat. Jennifer Batten/Guitarist Michael Jackson)

We Are Immortal (feat. Tribune)

The Sound Of Violence (feat. Aesthetic Perfection)

I Of The Storm (feat. Adrienne Cowan)

See Me Fall (feat. FLYKS)

noituLOVEr

Not My Enemy

Destruction Manual (Family Friendly Version)

Schwarz Tot Gold (feat. SWISS & Die Andern)

One Last Song (Piano Demo – Live at Chameleon Studios)

Blood & Glitter (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

Not My Enemy (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

Leaving The Planet Earth (Piano Version – Live at Sonic Pump Studios)

Blood & Glitter (Extended Action Movie Version)

Blood & Glitter is available in the following formats:

2LP Gatefold Recycled Color Vinyl

2CD Earbook – limited to 1500 copies worldwide

Deluxe Box DVD (incl. bag, Pendant) – Napalm Records Shop exclusive – SOLD OUT!

1CD Digisleeve

2CD Mediabook

Digital Album

BLOOD & GLITTER Shows:

13.07.23 DE – Berlin SOLD OUT

28.07.23 DE – Wolfsburg

31.07.23 DE – Aschaffenburg SOLD OUT

02.08.23 DE – Karlsruhe SOLD OUT

23.09.23 UK – London

24.09.23 UK – Bristol SOLD OUT

26.09.23 UK – Southampton

27.09.23 UK – Nottingham SOLD OUT

28.09.23 UK – Wolverhampton

29.09.23 UK – Manchester SOLD OUT

30.09.23 UK – Glasgow SOLD OUT

06.10.23 AM – Yerevan

07.10.23 GA – Tiflis

11.10.23 FR – Lille

12.10.23 FR – Savigny-le-Temple

13.10.23 FR – La Roche-sur-Yon

01.11.23 NL – Tilburg

04.11.23 BE – Ittre

Special Guest for IRON MAIDEN:

07.07.23 UK – London

26.07.23 DE – Dortmund

01.08.23 DE – Munich

Special Guest for AMON AMARTH:

11.07.23 DE – Rostock

Special Guest for POWERWOLF:

31.10.23 DE – Düsseldorf

02.11.23 DE – Ravensburg

03.11.23 DE – Bamberg

Festivals:

05.-08.07.23 DE – Ballenstedt / Rockharz

13.-16.07.23 CZ – Zlin / Masters Of Rock

20.-22.07.23 FI – Laukaa / John Smith Rock Festival

29.-30.07.23 DE – Cologne / Amphi Festival

02.-05.08.23 DE – Wacken / Wacken Open Air

12.-13.08.23 DE – Oldenburg / TabulaRaaza Festival

14.10.23 DE – Cologne / Unter Schwarzer Flagge

17.+18.11.23 DE – Leipzig / Gothic Meets Classic

LORDFEST 2023:

09.12.23 DE – Hamburg

15 Years Of LORD OF THE LOST Tour 2024:

22.03.24 DE – Nuremberg

23.03.24 DE – Munich

24.03.24 IT – Trezzo sull’Adda

26.03.24 CH – Pratteln

27.03.24 FR – Grenoble

29.03.24 ES – Barcelona

30.03.24 ES – Madrid

02.04.24 FR – Paris (FR)

03.04.24 LU – Luxembourg

04.04.24 DE – Frankfurt

05.04.24 DE – Cologne

06.04.24 NL – Amsterdam

18.04.24 HU – Budapest

20.04.24 DE – Stuttgart

24.04.24 DE – Berlin

27.04.24 DE – Leipzig

…more dates TBA

Tickets available here: http://tour.lordofthelost.de