Miss May I unterschreiben bei Solid State und kündigen “Apologies Are For The Weak” Re-Release an

Miss May I unterschreiben bei dem Label Solid State Records und kündigen eine Jubiläumsversion von “Apologies Are For The Weak” zum 15. Geburtstag der Veröffentlichung an. Das Re-Release wurde gänzlich neu aufgenommen und beinhaltet bei jedem Song ein Feature. “Forgive And Forget” beispielsweise die Band Fit For A King, die neue Version ist unten zu hören.

Das Re-Release der Band aus Ohio erscheint am 23. August 2024. Zu den Features zählen unter anderem Jake Luhrs von August Burns Red, Brandan Schieppati (Bleeding Through), Scott Lewis (Carnifex).

Bei “Forgive And Forget” sind Sänger Ryan Kirby und Bassist Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary von Fit For A King zu hören.

“When it came to choosing which song went best with each one of our friends, this match up was the first one that came to mind,” teilt die Band. “We have became brothers with Fit for a King over the years and having not only Kirby, but also Tuck, as well, made this track such a celebration of the song. Their dynamic, alongside of Ryan and I in ‘Forgive and Forget’ was meant to be.”

APOLOGIES ARE FOR THE WEAK (RE-RECORDED 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION):

A Dance With Aera Cura (Feat. Garrett Russell from Silent Planet) Architect (Feat. Brian Wille from Currents) Not Our Tomorrow (Feat. Brandan Schieppati from Bleeding Through) Arms Of A Messiah (Feat. Scott Lewis From Carnifex) Apologies Are For The Weak (Feat. Anthony Notarmaso from After the Burial) Harlots Breath (Feat. Brook Reeves from Impending Doom) Tides (Feat.Jake Luhrs from August Burns Red) Blessing With A Curse (Feat. Trevor Wentwoth from Our Last Night) Porcelain Wings (Feat. Telle Smith From The World Alive) Forgive And Forget (Feat. Ryan Kirby + Ryan “Tuck” O’Leary from Fit for a King)

© Miss May I – APOLOGIES ARE FOR THE WEAK (RE-RECORDED 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION)