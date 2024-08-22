Shavo Odadjian (System O A Down) kündigt mit Seven Hours After Violet das Debütalbum an

Shavo Odadjian (bekannt als Bassist von System O A Down) kündigt mit seiner neuen Band Seven Hours After Violet das gleichnamige Debütalbum an. Dieses wird am 11. Oktober 2024 via Sumerian Records erscheinen. Die Ankündigung kommt zusammen mit der zweiten Single “Radiance”. Das Musikvideo ist nachfolgend zu sehen.

Seven Hours After Violet besteht aus besagtem SOAD-Bassisten Shavo Odadjian featuring Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer), Morgoth (Produzent und Gitarrist von Winds of Plague), Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty, American Idol) und Josh Johnson (Winds of Plague).

Über die Ankündigung des Debüt-Full-Length-Album sagt Shavo: “This album is the culmination of years of creative exploration. With Seven Hours After Violet I wanted to return to my roots in heavy music but also bring something entirely new to the table. “Radiance” and its precursor, “Paradise'” are but a small glimpse of the intensity, musical diversity and emotion that run through this album. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it in full and to bring these songs to life on stage at our first live performance at Mayhem Fest.”

Über das Zusammentreffen mit Morgoth weiß er folgendes zu berichten: “We wrote a song right away. It wasn’t like any writing session I had been part of before, riffs were just flowing out of me without me even having to try. Every time I felt like I couldn’t write anything. Morgoth would hand me a guitar and say, “go, go, go”. I needed that, you know? I needed someone to push me when I wasn’t pushing myself. ”

Shavo erinnert sich an die Empfehlung von Morgoth, mal Taylor Barber von Left To Suffer. “He was singing in falsetto one minute and growling the next—it was ridiculous. He became the singer because he knocked every song out of the park.”

Als die neue Musik aufgenommen war, mischte Zach Jones und masterte Maor Applebaum das Ganze. Shavo indes tat sich mit Ash Avildsen, Gründer und CEO der Sumerian Music Group zusammen, um das Label 1336 Records zu gründen und Seven Hours After Violet als erstes Signing aufzunehmen.

Tracklist & Cover:

© Seven Hours After Violet – s/t (Artwork)

Paradise Alive Sunrise Go! Float Glink Cry…. Abandon Radiance Gloom Feel