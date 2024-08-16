Signs Of The Swarm veröffentlichen Live-Version von „Amongst the Low & Empty“

Die Deathcore-Band Signs Of The Swarm veröffentlichte kürzlich eine Live-Version des Fan- Favoriten „Amongst the Low & Empty“. Aufgenommen live von der Whitechapel Weihnachtsshow in Knoxville, TN, im Vorfeld des nordamerikanischen Headliner und europäischen Co-Headliner Tour mit Veil of Maya. Zwei Wochen vor der Headliner „Decade of the Swarm Tour“ hat die Deathcore-Band Signs of the Swarm aus Pittsburgh, PA, eine Live-Version ihres beliebtesten Songs „Amongst the Low & Empty“ von der Whitechapel-Weihnachtsshow 2023 veröffentlicht. Der Sound wurde von Produzent Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, Varials) gemischt und gemastert. Ein Pro-Shot-Video von der gleichen Show in Knoxville, TN kann hier angesehen werden:
“We wanted to capture the energy of ‘Amongst the Low & Empty’ from the stage and bring it to your headphones,” erzählt Drummer Bobby Crow. “The song has really taken on a life of its own on the road—serving as our new de facto opener and jolting the crowd with its immediate energy—all thanks to the fans. Special thanks to Whitechapel and the amazing crowd in Knoxville, TN for being part of this. And, yes, we’ll be opening with it on both the ‘Decade of the Swarm’ North American Tour and ‘Faces of Death’ European Tour.”
Signs of the Swarm tour dates
w/ Veil Of Maya, Varials, To The Grave
Oct. 24, 2024 – Ghent, BE – Chinastraat
Oct. 25, 2024 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
Oct. 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy
Oct. 27, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Slay
Oct. 28, 2024 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece
Oct. 30, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
Oct. 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2
Nov. 1, 2024 – Paris, FR – Petit Bain
Nov. 2, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Core Fest
Nov. 3, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Das Bett
Nov. 5, 2024 – Nuremberg, DE – Hirsch
Nov. 6, 2024 – Aarau, CH – KiFF
Nov. 7, 2024 – Milan, IT – Legend Club
Nov. 8, 2024 – Ljubljana, SI – Orto Bar
Nov. 9, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Flex Café
Nov. 10, 2024 – Munich, DE – Backstage
Nov. 12, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Hole44
Nov. 13, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima
Nov. 14, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Futurum
Nov. 15, 2024 – Dresden, DE – Reithalle
Nov. 16, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
Nov. 17, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Musikens Hus
Nov. 19, 2024 – Stockholm, SE – Kollektivet Livet
Nov. 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Nov. 21, 2024 – Hannover, DE – Béi Chéz Heinz
Nov. 22, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013
Nov. 23, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik
Nov. 24, 2024 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat