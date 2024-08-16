Signs Of The Swarm veröffentlichen Live-Version von „Amongst the Low & Empty“

Die Deathcore-Band Signs Of The Swarm veröffentlichte kürzlich eine Live-Version des Fan- Favoriten „Amongst the Low & Empty“. Aufgenommen live von der Whitechapel Weihnachtsshow in Knoxville, TN, im Vorfeld des nordamerikanischen Headliner und europäischen Co-Headliner Tour mit Veil of Maya. Zwei Wochen vor der Headliner „Decade of the Swarm Tour“ hat die Deathcore-Band Signs of the Swarm aus Pittsburgh, PA, eine Live-Version ihres beliebtesten Songs „Amongst the Low & Empty“ von der Whitechapel-Weihnachtsshow 2023 veröffentlicht. Der Sound wurde von Produzent Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, Varials) gemischt und gemastert. Ein Pro-Shot-Video von der gleichen Show in Knoxville, TN kann hier angesehen werden:

“We wanted to capture the energy of ‘Amongst the Low & Empty’ from the stage and bring it to your headphones,” erzählt Drummer Bobby Crow. “The song has really taken on a life of its own on the road—serving as our new de facto opener and jolting the crowd with its immediate energy—all thanks to the fans. Special thanks to Whitechapel and the amazing crowd in Knoxville, TN for being part of this. And, yes, we’ll be opening with it on both the ‘Decade of the Swarm’ North American Tour and ‘Faces of Death’ European Tour.”

Signs of the Swarm tour dates

w/ Veil Of Maya, Varials, To The Grave

Oct. 24, 2024 – Ghent, BE – Chinastraat

Oct. 25, 2024 Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

Oct. 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

Oct. 27, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Slay

Oct. 28, 2024 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

Oct. 30, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Oct. 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2

Nov. 1, 2024 – Paris, FR – Petit Bain

Nov. 2, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Core Fest

Nov. 3, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Das Bett

Nov. 5, 2024 – Nuremberg, DE – Hirsch

Nov. 6, 2024 – Aarau, CH – KiFF

Nov. 7, 2024 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

Nov. 8, 2024 – Ljubljana, SI – Orto Bar

Nov. 9, 2024 – Vienna, AT – Flex Café

Nov. 10, 2024 – Munich, DE – Backstage

Nov. 12, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Hole44

Nov. 13, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

Nov. 14, 2024 – Prague, CZ – Futurum

Nov. 15, 2024 – Dresden, DE – Reithalle

Nov. 16, 2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

Nov. 17, 2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Musikens Hus

Nov. 19, 2024 – Stockholm, SE – Kollektivet Livet

Nov. 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Nov. 21, 2024 – Hannover, DE – Béi Chéz Heinz

Nov. 22, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – Poppodium 013

Nov. 23, 2024 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik

Nov. 24, 2024 – Haarlem, NL – Patronaat