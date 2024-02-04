Skycamefalling veröffentlicht neu-aufgenommen/neu-gemasterte Version von “Laura Palmer”

Die amerikanischen Metalcore-Band Skycamefalling wurde 1996 in Long Island, New York, gegründet und ihr Debütalbum “10.21” erschien im Jahre 2000 via Ferret Music. Kürzlich erschien eine neu-aufgenommene und neu-gemasterte Version von “Laura Palmer”. Das Album erscheint zum ersten Mal auf Vinyl und bekam als Re-Release auch teilweise einige neue Aufnahmen spendiert aber auch ein komplettes, neues Mastering von Produzent Will Putney.

© Skycamefalling – Laura Palmer (Artwork)

Die Band sagt dazu:

“We’ve just dropped „Laura Palmer,“ the first single from our upcoming re-release of 10.21. This recording features re-recorded sections, along with a full re-mix and re-master. We’ve also restored a previously omitted ending to this track. Keep an eye out for more updates!”

© Skycamefalling – 10.21 (Packshot Artwork)

