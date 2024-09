The Damned verschieben “Live In Manchester AD 2022”

Die Band The Damned verkündete das ihr kommendes Live-Album “Live In Manchester AD 2022” sich um eine Woche verzögert. Sie schreiben dazu: “A heads up to everyone regarding the Live In Manchester AD 2022 album that was scheduled for 13th September. Our freinds in Customs & Excise have held up our records at the border – they must have looked like suspicious or dangerous contraband. We have, however been assured that they will release the albums onto British shores imminently. Unfortunately you are going to have to wait another week, as the album will now be released worldwide on Friday 20th September. And its well worth the wait!!”

