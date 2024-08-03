The Offspring veröffentlichen ihre neue Single “Light It Up”

Nach dem Video zu “Make It All Right”, das erst kürzlich erschien, hauen die Punkrocker von The Offspring ihre neue Single “Light It Up” raus. Ihr neues Studioalbum erscheint am 11. Oktober via Concord Records.

Dexter Holland kommentierte den neuen Track wie folgt:

“This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut! This character in the song is fed up, he’s had enough, and he’s gonna light it up. He’s ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me. Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, “I’m sick of your shit.” And that was ok! It wasn’t like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that’s kind of the vibe of where “Light It Up” is: You’re fed up, you’ve had it and you want to do something about it. That’s one of things I’ve always loved about punk rock. It’s always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that’s still true. I still love writing songs like that.” – Dexter Holland

Letzte Woche veröffentlichte die Band das animierte Musikvideo zum Song, bei dem Margaret Bialis Regie führte und in dem ein animierter Punkrocker von seiner “Partnerin in Crime” träumt.

© THE OFFSPRING – Supercharged (Artwork)

THE OFFSPRING – Supercharged

VÖ: 11.10.2024

Concord Records / Universal Music