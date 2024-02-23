Apocalyptica trennen sich von Drummer Mikko Sirén

Die finnischen Cello-Rocker Apocalyptica trennen sich von ihren langjährigen Drummer Mikko Sirén. Der Schlagzeuger stieg als Live-Drummer im Jahre 2003 ein und wurde ab 2005 fest in die Band integriert respektive aufgenommen. Wohlgemerkt, nachdem sie über 200 Konzerte zusammen gespielt haben und ein Album aufgenommen hatten. Das Statement der Band liest sich wie folgt:

„Some of you may have already seen us playing without our drummer Mikko Siren in Brasil and Mexico earlier this year…or have heard rumors to this effect. We are very sorry to have to inform you that we have amicably parted ways with Mikko after 20 years. Recording our forthcoming album was our last collective achievement. Also, we want to reassure all of you that we – Eicca, Perttu and Paavo – will continue as Apocalyptica. We wish Mikko happiness and success in everything he aims for in all his future endeavors!!“

Die Band hat allerdings kürzlich eine neue Tour angekündigt. Mehr dazu findet ihr hier.

