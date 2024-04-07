Apocayptica veröffentlichen neue Single “The Unforgiven II”

Apocalyptica veröffentlichen ihr neue Single “The Unforgiven II” vom kommenden Studioalbum “Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2”, welches am 7. Juni 2024 erscheinen wird. Es ist die zweite Single ihres kommenden Albums. De erste Single war “The Four Horsemen” gemeinsam mit Metallica-Bassist Rob Trujillo. Wir berichteten hier.

Das Musikvideo zu “The Unforgiven II” hier ansehen:

“The Unforgiven II” stammt im Original von Metallicas 1997 erschienen Album “ReLoad”.

“We wanted to balance what we were doing between old and new,” erklärt Lead-Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso. “The Unforgiven II has such beautiful melodies and the lyrics are great, too! I loved the fact that we’ve been able to bind this record and our first record together in this way.”

“Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2” wurde produziert von Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) und erscheint am 7. Juni 2024 über das neue Label Throwdown Entertainment.

© Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2

Tracklisting:

Ride the Lightning St. Anger The Unforgiven II Blackened The Call of Ktulu (in memory of Cliff Burton) The Four Horsemen (ft. Rob Trujillo) Holier Than Thou To Live Is To Die One One (Instrumental)

Im Herbst gehen Apocalyptica auf ausgedehnte Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour durch Europa, inklusive 9 Konzerten im DACH-Raum. Der Vorverkauf startet heute.

26.09.2024 – (DE) Hamburg, Große Freiheit

07.10.2024 – (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

08.10.2024 – (DE) Munich, Tonhalle

09.10.2024 – (DE) Cologne, E-Werk

10.10.2024 – (AT) Vienna, Gasometer

12.10.2024 – (DE) Dresden, Alter Schlachthof

13.10.2024 – (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle

22.11.2024 – (CH) Lausanne, Metropole

23.11.2024 – (CH) Zurich, Komplex

