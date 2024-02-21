Asinhell kündigen Europa-Tour 2024 an

Asinhell kündigten kürzlich ihre Europa-Tour 2024 an, darin enthalten sind auch Auftritte bei größeren Festivals aber eben auch Club-Shows. Wie bereits bekannt besteht die Death Metal Band aus Michael Poulsen (Volbeat), Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease, ex-Morgoth) und Morten Toft Hansen (Raunchy). Die Label-Kollegen von Endseeker wird die Band bei alles Headline-Shows außer in Zürich supporten. In Zürich is die neuseeländische Gruppe Alien Weaponry am Start. In Kopenhagen wird die Show von Sickomania (featuring Jesper K Olsen, Poulsens ehemaliger Bandkollege in Dominus) eröffnet. Auf der Tour wird die Band von dem dänischen Produzenten Jacob Hansen (ex-Invocator) am Bass und von Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) an der Lead-Gitarre unterstützt.

Michael Poulsen: „It’s time to bring the Asinhell show to live (life)! Can’t wait to go out and share the metal and horns with you all. See you ghouls out there very soon.“

Marc Grewe: „Asinhell was never planned as a live band, but after the overwhelming reactions to our debut album, Impii Hora, we all had the same impulse: ‚we have to bring the songs to the stage!‘ So here we are, and it’s going to be fantastic to be sharing the stage with my good friends Michael, Morten, Jacob and Flemming. They are incredibly talented musicians, and it will be an honor for me to unfold the power of our songs full throttle in smaller clubs as well as the biggest festival stages I never dared to dream of playing…

I really hope to meet a lot of you guys out there in June and enjoy a good dose of OSDM together… see ya in the pit!“

Morten Toft Hansen: „I am excited to get out there and play the songs live. I’m sure the shows are gonna be full of fun and energy and it’s gonna be great to meet some of our new fans out there.“

ASINHELL live

30/05/24 DK – Copenhagen – Pumphuset (+ Sickomania)

02/06/24 DE – Hamburg – Übel & Gefährlich (+ Endseeker)

03/06/24 LU – Luxembourg – Rockhal (+ Endseeker)

05/06/24 NL – Utrecht – Rhonda (+ Endseeker)

07/06/24 DE – Nürburgring – Rock am Ring

09/06/24 DE – Nürnberg – Rock im Park

10/06/24 DE – München – Technikum (+ Endseeker)

12/06/24 CH – Zürich – Xtra (+ Alien Weaponry)

13/06/24 AT – Nickelsdorf – Nova Rock

15/06/24 UK – Donington Park – Download Festival

18/06/24 DE – Berlin – Hole 44 (+ Endseeker)

19/06/24 DE – Frankfurt – Zoom (+ Endseeker)

20/06/24 BE – Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

22/06/24 DK – Copenhagen – Copenhell

24/06/24 DE – Essen – Turock (+ Endseeker)

25/06/24 FR – Lyon – Transbordeur (+ Endseeker)

27/06/24 FR – Clisson – Hellfest

29/06/24 NO – Oslo – Tons of Rock

31/08/24 DK – Næstved – Næstved Metalfest

© Asinhell Tour 2024

