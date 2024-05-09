Beasto Blanco: Neues Video zu “Lowlands”

Von den Rockern Beasto Blanco gibt es ein neues Video zum Track “Lowlands”. Die Gruppe wurde ursprünglich von Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper) und Chris Latham gegründet. Mit dabei ist Coopers Tochter Calico Cooper.

© Beasto Blanco – Lowlands (Artwork)

Calico Cooper: “I wrote ‘Lowlands’ about a person who always tried to make me feel small, like I was never doing enough and should feel lucky to have them. I think we’ve all felt that in relationships, jobs, or with our families. So I wanted it to ignite a fire under people to ask… what makes this other person so great in the first place? Chances are, it’s you!”

Order & Listen to Lowlands:

https://beastoblanco.bandcamp.com/album/lowlands

