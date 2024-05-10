Bleeding Through veröffentlichen neue Single “Our Brand Is Chaos”

Die kalifornische Metalcore-Band Bleeding Through veröffentlicht eine neue Single mit dem Titel “Our Brand Is Chaos” und ist ein Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Release. Das Orange County Quintett besteht aus Brandan Schieppati (vocals), Derek Youngsma (drums), Marta Peterson (keyboards), Brian Leppke (guitar) und Ryan Wombacher (bass).

© Bleeding Through – Our Brand Is Chaos (Artwork)

Lead Vocalist Brandan Schieppati kommentiert dies folgt:

“Our Brand Is Chaos is a statement. This is about our unrivaled support by our fans, friends and families. Together we are imperfectly perfect, pure chaos and all love. Let this be our anthem through dark time. Fuck with us and find out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

