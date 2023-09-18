Burntmill Ghosts: Nachfolge Band der The Fullers veröffentllicht Doppel-Single “Innocence Lost” am 29. September

Die Nachfolge-Band der The Fullers mit dem Bandnamen Burntmill Ghosts veröffentllicht eine Doppel-Single namens “Innocence Lost” am 29. September 2023. Im Jahr 2021 trafen sich Pete Vincell und Ian Egloff, um an einigen Songs zu arbeiten, die sie noch auf einem Stapel hatten. Um die Songs frisch zu halten, beschlossen die Jungs, mit Pete Steinkopf von den Bouncing Souls ins Studio zu gehen. Sie rekrutierten AJ Martinez von Doc Rotten, um Schlagzeug auf den Tracks zu spielen. 2022 entsteht daraus ein Album und die Nachfolgeband der The Fullers, die sich während Covid auflösen musste. Das Album erscheint nun 2024 auf SBÄM Records und Prorawk Records.

© Burntmill Ghosts – Innocence Lost (Artwork)

Am 29.9. erscheint die erste Doppel-Single, eine kleine EP als Vorgeschmack zum Album, auf allen digitalen Plattformen. “Innocence Lost” beinhaltet die Singles “Maple Place” und “Tulsa Heart”.

““Maple Place”: This is one of the few songs that I’ve written based on my own personal experiences growing up. It’s meant to invoke memories of being a kid, when life was simple, when the biggest problem you had was falling off your bike or not having a ball to play with. We were so much smarter then.

“Tulsa Heat”: Written from the perspective of the African American teenager, Dick Rowland, who was accused of assaulting a white woman in Tulsa Oklahoma in 1921. Consequently, rumors of a lynching ensued and soon after white mobs permanently destroyed the prominent and successful neighborhood of Greenwood, commonly referred to as Black Wall Street, killing an unknown number of African Americans.”

Pete Vincelli, Vocals, Gitarre

