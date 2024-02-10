Can-Sänger Damo Suzuki im Alter von 74 Jahren gestorben

Damo Suzuki, Sänger der deutschen Experimental-Rock-Band Can, ist nach seinem Kampf gegen den (Dick)Darmkrebs im Alter von 74 Jahren gestorben. Im Jahre 2014 bekam er eine 10%ige Überlebenschance von Experten zugesprochen. Die News kommen vom Can-Instagram-Account und das Statement liest sich wie folgt:

„It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our wonderful friend Damo Suzuki, yesterday, Friday 9th February 2024.

His boundless creative energy has touched so many over the whole world, not just with Can, but also with his all continent spanning Network Tour. Damo’s kind soul and cheeky smile will be forever missed.

He will be joining Michael, Jaki and Holger for a fantastic jam!

Lots of love to his family and children.

We will post funeral arrangements at a later date.“

