Cannibal Corpse kommt im Herbst auf Europa Tour

Die Death-Metal-Ikonen Cannibal Corpse kommen im Herbst 2024 wieder für rund einen Monat auf Tour in Europa. Die Reise beginnt am 20. September in Oberhausen und wird bis zum 20. Oktober fortgeführt. Die letzte Station ist Frankfurt am Main. Als Support sind Municipal Waste, Immolation und Schizophrenia mit am Start.

CANNIBAL CORPSE bassist Alex Webster: “We’ve played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we’ve never done a full tour with them, so we’re really excited that it’s finally happening. And of course, we’ve done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we’re always ready to hit the road with them again- they’re one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. It’ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia’s blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can’t wait for this one, see you this Fall!”

CANNIBAL CORPSE w/ Municipal Waste, Immolation, Schizophrenia:

9/20/2024 Turbinenhalle 2 – Oberhausen, DE

9/21/2024 Doornrosje – Nijmegen, NL

9/22/2024 Rockhal – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

9/23/2024 Elysee Montmartre – Paris, FR

9/25/2024 Beacon – Bristol, GB

9/26/2024 Barrowlands – Glasgow, GB

9/27/2024 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, GB

9/28/2024 O2 Academy – Birmingham, GB

9/29/2024 Roundhouse – London, GB

10/01/2024 Halle O2 – Heidelberg, DE

10/02/2024 Grosse Freiheit 36 – Hamburg, DE

10/03/2024 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK

10/04/2024 Klubben – Stockholm, SE

10/05/2024 Rockefeller – Oslo, NO

10/06/2024 Tradgarn – Gothenburg, SE

10/08/2024 Astra – Berlin, DE

10/09/2024 A2 – Wroclaw, PL

10/11/2024 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU

10/12/2024 Vienna Metal Meeting – Vienna, AT

10/13/2024 Kino Siska – Ljubljana, SI

10/15/2024 Alcatraz – Milan, IT

10/17/2024 Komplex 457 – Zurich, CH

10/18/2024 Felsenkeller – Leipzig, DE

10/19/2024 Music Hall – Geiselwind, DE

10/20/2024 Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE

