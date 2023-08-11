Chris Flippin (Lagwagon, Versus The World) hatte Herzinfarkt

Chris Flippin von Lagwagon und Versus The World erlitt kürzlich einen milden Herzinfarkt während der aktuellen Tour mit VTW. Er ist mittlerweile wieder stabil und ok, steht aber im Krankenhaus unter Beobachtung. Versus The World beenden die Tour noch. Das Statement der Band gibt es nun:

“Hey friends. This morning our biggest brother Chris Flippin woke up experiencing chest pains so we rushed to the hospital in Stuttgart. The Doctors said he had a mild heart attack. He’s gonna be ok but they are keeping him for a few days for treatment and observation. He’s in good hands here and has demanded we finish the tour. Please send good vibes for a speedy recovery. Thank you, we love you.

Versus The World”