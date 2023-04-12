Dannii Minogue kündigt “Neon Nights 20th Anniversary Edition” an

Zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum bekommt das Studioalbum “Neon Nights” von Dannii Minogue im Juni diesen Jahres einige verschiedene neue Versionen. Darunter ist auch eine 7CD Box-Set-Edition. Die Schwester von Kylie Minogue hat mit den Singles auf diesem Album einige Chart-Einstiege in den Top10 in UK geschafft.

Das Label London Records wird die Re-Isssues von “Neon Nights” veröffentlichen. Darunter auch eine Cd+DVD-Kombi, die 21 Audio-Tracks enthalten wird. Darunter auch “Begin To Spin Me Round” (Dannii vs. Dead or Alive) sowie “Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove” (Dannii vs. Madonna). Weiters sind darauf zahlreiche B-Seiten, Raritäten enthalten und auf der DVD befinden sich alle Promo-Videos sowie TV-Auftritt inklusive Top of the Pops.

Eine Vinyl-Version wird es als Picture Disc ebenfalls geben und enthält die Stücke “Begin To Spin Me Round” (Dannnii vs Dead or Alive) und “Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove” (Dannii vs Madonna).

Die 7CD-Box wird es nur exklusive im Shop geben. Diese enthält über 100 Tracks, 12 neue Mixe und vieles, was bis dato unveröffentlicht ist. Erscheinen wird die “Neon Nights 20th Anniversary Edition” am 16. Juni 2023 via London Records. Pre-Order des Box-Sets ist hier.

© The Average White Band – All The Pieces Box-Shot

7CD box set

CD 1

Put The Needle On It

Creep

I Begin To Wonder

Hey (So What)

For The Record

Mighty Fine

On The Loop

Push

Mystified

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling

Vibe On

A Piece Of Time

Who Do You Love Now?

It Won’t Work Out

Come And Get It (Radio Version)

Blame It On The Music

Hide And Seek

Nervous

Goodbye Song

Just Can’t Give You Up

Viva L’amour

CD 2: Who Do You Love Now?

Who Do You Love Now? (Radio Edit)

Est-Ce Que Tu M’aimes Encore?

Who Do You Love Now? (Extended Vocal Version)

Who Do You Love Now? (Monoboy Remix)

Who Do You Love Now? (Monoboy Dub)

Who Do You Love Now? (Riva’s Bora Bora Remix)

Who Do You Love Now? (Riva’s Bora Bora Edit)

Who Do You Love Now? (Rhythm Junkies Extended Remix)

Who Do You Love Now? (Future Breeze Remix Club)

Who Do You Love Now? (John Johnson Remix)

Who Do You Love Now? (Bart Claessen Radio Mix)

Who Do You Love Now? (Bart Claessen Fm Edit)

Who Do You Love Now? (Radio Instrumental)

CD 3: Put The Needle On It

Put The Needle On It (Extended Original)

Put The Needle On It (Nevins Club Creation)

Put The Needle On It (Nevins Super Freak Dub)

Put The Needle On It (Nevins Club Creation Edit)Put The Needle On It (Mute8 Vocal Mix)

Put The Needle On It (Mute8 Vocal Mix Edit)

Put The Needle On It (Laid’s Zoo Brazil Remix)

Put The Needle On It (Laid’s Zoo Brazil Dub)

Put The Needle On It (Cicada Vocal Mix)

Put The Needle On It (Cicada Dub)

Put The Needle On It (Cicada Vocal Mix Edit)

Put The Needle On It (Tiga’s Cookies Dub Edit)

Put The Needle On It (Tiga Remix)

Put The Needle On It (Instrumental)

CD 4: I Begin To Wonder

I Begin To Wonder (Radio Version)

Begin To Spin Me Round (Radio Edit)

Hide And Seek (Thriller Jill Original Radio Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Extended Original)

Begin To Spin Me Round (Extended Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Krystal K Vocal Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Krystal K Dub Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Krystal K Vocal Edit)

I Begin To Wonder (Blue Amazon Remix)

I Begin To Wonder (Almighty Mix)

Hide And Seek (Thriller Jill Extended Mix)

Hide And Seek (Thriller Jill Dub)

I Begin To Wonder (Instrumental)

CD 5: Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Radio Version)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove (Radio Version)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove (Extended Bootleg Mix)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Stella Browne Vocal Mix)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Stella Browne Dub)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Jupiter Ace Mix)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Jupiter Ace Speared Thru The Heart Mix)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Jewels & Stone 7” Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Bini & Martini Vocal)

I Begin To Wonder (Bini & Martini Dub)

I Begin To Wonder (Dj Bardot Remix)

I Begin To Wonder (Dj Bardot Dub)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Album Instrumental)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove (Instrumental)

CD 6: Come and Get It

Come And Get It (Alternative Radio Cut)

It Won’t Work Out (Ross Cullum Mix)

Come And Get It (Radio Cut)

Come And Get It (Late Night Radio Version)

Come And Get It (Sebastian Krieg Remix)

Come And Get It (Extended Version)

Come And Get It (Tom Novy & Jca Late Night Session Mix)

Come And Get It (Sharam Jey Remix)

Come And Get It (Jca Dub Version)

Come And Get It (Full Vocal)

Come And Get It (Jerome Isma-Ae Remix)

Come And Get It (Pure Dub)

Come And Get It (Instrumental)

It Won’t Work Out (Album Instrumental)

CD 7: Blame It On The Music

Blame It On The Music (Original Roger Sanchez 12” Mix)

Blame It On The Music (Roger Sanchez Instrumental)

Blame It On The Music (Amyl Remix)

Blame It On The Music (Amyl Radio Edit)

Blame It On The Music (Amyl Dub)

For The Record (Luke Mornay Thirst Trap Remix)

For The Record (Luke Mornay Thirst Trap Radio Edit)

For The Record (Luke Mornay Track Ya Baby Dub)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Initial Talk Remix)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Initial Talk Radio Edit)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (Initial Talk Dub)

I Begin To Wonder (Project K’s All Night At 54 Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Project K’s Night At 54 Mix)

I Begin To Wonder (Project K’s Piano Mix)

CD+DVD deluxe

CD 1

Put The Needle On It

Creep

I Begin To Wonder

Hey (So What)

For The Record

Mighty Fine

On The Loop

Push

Mystified

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling

Vibe On

A Piece Of Time

Who Do You Love Now?

It Won’t Work Out

Come And Get It (Radio Version)

Blame It On The Music

Hide And Seek

Nervous

Goodbye Song

Just Can’t Give You Up

Viva L’amour

DVD

Who Do You Love Now? – promo video

Put The Needle On It – promo video

I Begin To Wonder – promo video

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling – promo video

Begin To Spin Me Round – promo video

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove

Who Do You Love Now? (On Top Of The Pops)

Put The Needle On It (On Top Of The Pops)

I Begin To Wonder (On Top Of The Pops)

Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling (On Top Of The Pops)

Hits Medley (On The Cbbc Junior Great North Run Party)

Vinyl picture disc

LP

Side A

Put The Needle On It

Creep

Begin To Spin Me Round

Hey! (So What)

For The Record

Mighty Fine

On The Loop

Side B

Push

Mystified

Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove

Vibe On

A Piece Of Time

Who Do You Love Now?

It Won’t Work Out