Ensiferum gehen als Support von Pain auf I AM on Tour 2023

by

Im Jahre 2020 haben Ensiferum ihr aktuelles Studioalbum “Thalassic” via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Nun kündigt die Band eine Tour als Direct Support von Peter Tägtgrens Pain an, die am 5. Oktober 2023 in Köln starten wird.

Sami Hinkka von Ensiferum sagt dazu:: “Hi folks! We are super hyped and honored to share stages around Europe with the one and only PAIN! These will be nights filled with fist pumping, singalonging folk metal mayhem and jawbreaking, ass-shaking industrial metal spectacle! Get your tickets in advance for the greatest metal tour of the year!”

Pain

  • Ensiferum
    05.10.2023 Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik
    06.10.2023 Drachten, NL – Iduna
    07.10.2023 Hengelo, NL – Metropool
    08.10.2023 Antwerp, BE – Kavka Zappa
    10.10.2023 Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks
    11.10.2023 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
    12.10.2023 Birmingham, UK – The Asylum
    13.10.2023 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
    14.10.2023 Amstelveen, NL – P60
    15.10.2023 Paris, FR – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
    16.10.2023 Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur
    18.10.2023 Porto, PT – Hard Club
    19.10.2023 Lisbon, PT – RCA Club
    20.10.2023 Madrid, ES – Changó Club
    21.10.2023 Pamplona, ES – Sala TOTEM Aretoa
    22.10.2023 Lyon, FR – La Rayonne
    24.10.2023 Ljubljana, SI – Cvetličarna
    25.10.2023 Trezzo sull’Adda, IT – Live Music Club
    26.10.2023 Zagreb, HR – Klub Močvara
    27.10.2023 Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club
    28.10.2023 Cluj-Napoca, RO – FORM Space
    31.10.2023 Sofia, BG – Club Mixtape 5
    01.11.2023 Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert
    02.11.2023 Krakow, PL – Kamienna12
    03.11.2023 Vienna, AT – Szene
    04.11.2023 Munich, DE – Backstage
    05.11.2023 Zlin, CZ – Masters of Rock Cafe
    07.11.2023 Nuremberg, DE – Hirsch
    08.11.2023 Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
    09.11.2023 Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser
    10.11.2023 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
    11.11.2023 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
    12.11.2023 Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann
© Pain Ensiferum I AM on Tour 2023
