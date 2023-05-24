Ensiferum gehen als Support von Pain auf I AM on Tour 2023

Im Jahre 2020 haben Ensiferum ihr aktuelles Studioalbum “Thalassic” via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Nun kündigt die Band eine Tour als Direct Support von Peter Tägtgrens Pain an, die am 5. Oktober 2023 in Köln starten wird.
Sami Hinkka von Ensiferum sagt dazu:: “Hi folks! We are super hyped and honored to share stages around Europe with the one and only PAIN! These will be nights filled with fist pumping, singalonging folk metal mayhem and jawbreaking, ass-shaking industrial metal spectacle! Get your tickets in advance for the greatest metal tour of the year!”
Pain
- Ensiferum
05.10.2023 Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik
06.10.2023 Drachten, NL – Iduna
07.10.2023 Hengelo, NL – Metropool
08.10.2023 Antwerp, BE – Kavka Zappa
10.10.2023 Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks
11.10.2023 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
12.10.2023 Birmingham, UK – The Asylum
13.10.2023 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
14.10.2023 Amstelveen, NL – P60
15.10.2023 Paris, FR – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16.10.2023 Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur
18.10.2023 Porto, PT – Hard Club
19.10.2023 Lisbon, PT – RCA Club
20.10.2023 Madrid, ES – Changó Club
21.10.2023 Pamplona, ES – Sala TOTEM Aretoa
22.10.2023 Lyon, FR – La Rayonne
24.10.2023 Ljubljana, SI – Cvetličarna
25.10.2023 Trezzo sull’Adda, IT – Live Music Club
26.10.2023 Zagreb, HR – Klub Močvara
27.10.2023 Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club
28.10.2023 Cluj-Napoca, RO – FORM Space
31.10.2023 Sofia, BG – Club Mixtape 5
01.11.2023 Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert
02.11.2023 Krakow, PL – Kamienna12
03.11.2023 Vienna, AT – Szene
04.11.2023 Munich, DE – Backstage
05.11.2023 Zlin, CZ – Masters of Rock Cafe
07.11.2023 Nuremberg, DE – Hirsch
08.11.2023 Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
09.11.2023 Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser
10.11.2023 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
11.11.2023 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
12.11.2023 Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann