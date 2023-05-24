Ensiferum gehen als Support von Pain auf I AM on Tour 2023

Im Jahre 2020 haben Ensiferum ihr aktuelles Studioalbum “Thalassic” via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Nun kündigt die Band eine Tour als Direct Support von Peter Tägtgrens Pain an, die am 5. Oktober 2023 in Köln starten wird.

Sami Hinkka von Ensiferum sagt dazu:: “Hi folks! We are super hyped and honored to share stages around Europe with the one and only PAIN! These will be nights filled with fist pumping, singalonging folk metal mayhem and jawbreaking, ass-shaking industrial metal spectacle! Get your tickets in advance for the greatest metal tour of the year!”

Pain

Ensiferum

05.10.2023 Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik

06.10.2023 Drachten, NL – Iduna

07.10.2023 Hengelo, NL – Metropool

08.10.2023 Antwerp, BE – Kavka Zappa

10.10.2023 Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks

11.10.2023 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12.10.2023 Birmingham, UK – The Asylum

13.10.2023 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

14.10.2023 Amstelveen, NL – P60

15.10.2023 Paris, FR – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16.10.2023 Nantes, FR – Le Ferrailleur

18.10.2023 Porto, PT – Hard Club

19.10.2023 Lisbon, PT – RCA Club

20.10.2023 Madrid, ES – Changó Club

21.10.2023 Pamplona, ES – Sala TOTEM Aretoa

22.10.2023 Lyon, FR – La Rayonne

24.10.2023 Ljubljana, SI – Cvetličarna

25.10.2023 Trezzo sull’Adda, IT – Live Music Club

26.10.2023 Zagreb, HR – Klub Močvara

27.10.2023 Bucharest, RO – Quantic Club

28.10.2023 Cluj-Napoca, RO – FORM Space

31.10.2023 Sofia, BG – Club Mixtape 5

01.11.2023 Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert

02.11.2023 Krakow, PL – Kamienna12

03.11.2023 Vienna, AT – Szene

04.11.2023 Munich, DE – Backstage

05.11.2023 Zlin, CZ – Masters of Rock Cafe

07.11.2023 Nuremberg, DE – Hirsch

08.11.2023 Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

09.11.2023 Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser

10.11.2023 Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

11.11.2023 Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

12.11.2023 Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann

