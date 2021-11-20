Hank von Hell gestorben

Der ehemalige Turbonegro-Sänger Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby war auch unter Hertis, Hank von Helvete oder Hank von Hell bekannt. Er ist am 19. November 2021 leider verstorben. Das wurde traurigerweise bestätigt. Geboren wurde der Musiker am 15. Juni 1972. Er wurde nur 49 Jahre alt.

Das offizielle Statement von Turbonegro lautet:

It is with immense sadness we received the tragic news that Hans-Erik «Hertis» Dyvik Husby has passed away.

We are thankful for the times, the moments and the magic we shared with Hans-Erik in Turbonegro during the years 1993-2009.

As a charismatic frontman who equally channeled humor and vulnerability, Hans-Erik was crucial for the band’s appeal. He was a warm and big hearted human, a spiritually and intellectually seeking person who loved having a conversation with anyone. We are proud of what we created together as rock brothers in Turbonegro – the music, the characters, our whole universe.

Hank Von Helvete remains an iconic figure in the history of Norwegian rock and popular culture, and also made a mark as a profile in the international rock´n´roll community.

Actor, romantic and entertainer – through his life Hank left no doubt that he was a man for the stage, loving the spotlight and the room’s attention.

Our thoughts and hearts go to his family.

Rest In Peace