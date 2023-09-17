Ibaraki mit neuem Video zu “Jigoku Dayū”

Der Trivium-Sänger und Gitarrist Matthew Kiichi Heafy veröffentlichte im letzten Jahr das lang erwartete Studioalbum von Ibaraki mit dem Titel “Rashōmon” über Nuclear Blast. Nun gibt es zum Song “Jigoku Dayū” ein Musikvideo, bei welchem Black Card Films Regie führte. Zu sehen ist das Ergebnis etwas weiter unten.

© Ibaraki – Rashomon (Artwork)

“When I first witnessed the original classic Japanese painting of Jigoku Dayū, I was mesmerized; then I read the story,” Heafy explains. “The story is one that still haunts me to this day: a woman captured, enslaved, and forced into a world of servitude. The kimono she forged for herself depicted all the scenes of hell — a metaphor of the prison she now lived in.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Mastodon

