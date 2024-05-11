Kittie kündigen neues Album “Fire” an, neue Video-Single “Vultures” ist draußen

Die Queens of Metal Kittie kündigen ihr neues, lang-erwartetes Studioalbum “Fire” an. Erscheinen wird es am 21. Juni 2024 via Sumerian Records. Die neue Video-Single “Vultures” ist ab sofort draußen und weiter unten zu hören. Darin enthalten sind Live-Aufnahmen der Band vom diesjährigen Sick New World Festival am 27. April.

Kittie vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander sagt zur Albumankündigung und der neuen Single folgendes:

“10 years ago, if someone would have told us that we would be releasing new Kittie music in 2024, we’d have dismissed them right away. It feels like something deeper than fate that’s brought us together again, allowing us to create something fearless and magical for you. We’ve worked incredibly hard over the past year, and surrounded ourselves with the ultimate dream team to make this album a reality. We cannot wait for you to lose yourselves in the passion and strength of ‘Fire’.”

“Vultures is a bold musical declaration, signalling our new beginnings as a band. Vultures is a warning to those with hidden agendas, who thrive on deception. It’s a proclamation of breaking free of the chains of exploitation and a reckoning for those who pick at the bones of those who suffer in silence.”

© Kittie – Fire (Artwork)

Tracklisting

Fire

I Still Wear This Crown

Falter

Vultures

We Are Shadows

Wound

One Foot In The Grave

Are You Entertained

Grime

Eyes Wide Open

https://sumerian.lnk.to/Fire

Kittie are

Morgan Lander (vox/guitar)

Mercedes Lander (drums/backing vox)

Tara McLeod (guitar)

Ivy Vujic (bass)

