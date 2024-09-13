MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Hier im Überblick – Alle Gewinner:innen

Monsters and Critics

Am 11. September 2024 fanden in der UBS Arena in New York die MTV Video Music Awards 2024 statt. Auch dieses Jahr bekam die Musikerin Taylor Swift bekam 7 Awards. Immer noch mehr als genug. Letztes Jahr waren es zwei mehr. Die 34-jährige Künstlerin räumte mit ihrem Song “Fortnight”, ein Duett mit Post Malone, ordentlich ab.

Hier findet ihr die Liste aller Gewinner:innen der MTV Video Music Awards 2024:

Best New Artist
Chappell Roan

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Katy Perry

Video of the Year
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best K-Pop Video
Rockstar – Lisa

Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Roar (2013 MTV VMA Performance) – Katy Perry

Best Rock Video
Human – Album Version – Lenny Kravitz

Push Performance of the Year
EASY – Le Sserafim

Song of the Year
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Editing
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Choreography
Houdini – Dua Lipa

Best Group Video
Seventeen

Best Pop Video
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Collaboration
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Special Effects
Houdini – Eminem

Best Video with a Social Message
What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

Best Hip-Hop Video
Houdini – Eminem

Best Afrobeats Song
Water – Tyla

Best Direction
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Alternative Video
Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Best Trending Video
Mamushi – Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba

Best Latin Video
Mil Veces – Anitta

Best Art Direction
BOA – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Cinematography
we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Ariana Grande

Best RnB Video
Snooze – SZA

