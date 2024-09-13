MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Hier im Überblick – Alle Gewinner:innen

Am 11. September 2024 fanden in der UBS Arena in New York die MTV Video Music Awards 2024 statt. Auch dieses Jahr bekam die Musikerin Taylor Swift bekam 7 Awards. Immer noch mehr als genug. Letztes Jahr waren es zwei mehr. Die 34-jährige Künstlerin räumte mit ihrem Song “Fortnight”, ein Duett mit Post Malone, ordentlich ab.
Hier findet ihr die Liste aller Gewinner:innen der MTV Video Music Awards 2024:
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Katy Perry
Video of the Year
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
Best K-Pop Video
Rockstar – Lisa
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Summer
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Roar (2013 MTV VMA Performance) – Katy Perry
Best Rock Video
Human – Album Version – Lenny Kravitz
Push Performance of the Year
EASY – Le Sserafim
Song of the Year
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
Best Editing
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
Best Choreography
Houdini – Dua Lipa
Best Group Video
Seventeen
Best Pop Video
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
Best Collaboration
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
Best Special Effects
Houdini – Eminem
Best Video with a Social Message
What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
Best Hip-Hop Video
Houdini – Eminem
Best Afrobeats Song
Water – Tyla
Best Direction
Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone
Best Alternative Video
Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
Best Trending Video
Mamushi – Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba
Best Latin Video
Mil Veces – Anitta
Best Art Direction
BOA – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Cinematography
we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Ariana Grande
Best RnB Video
Snooze – SZA
Wer mehr Infos zu den Moderator:innen und Live-Künstler:innen haben möchte, kann hier weiter lesen: