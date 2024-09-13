MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Hier im Überblick – Alle Gewinner:innen

Am 11. September 2024 fanden in der UBS Arena in New York die MTV Video Music Awards 2024 statt. Auch dieses Jahr bekam die Musikerin Taylor Swift bekam 7 Awards. Immer noch mehr als genug. Letztes Jahr waren es zwei mehr. Die 34-jährige Künstlerin räumte mit ihrem Song “Fortnight”, ein Duett mit Post Malone, ordentlich ab.

Hier findet ihr die Liste aller Gewinner:innen der MTV Video Music Awards 2024:

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Katy Perry

Video of the Year

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best K-Pop Video

Rockstar – Lisa

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Roar (2013 MTV VMA Performance) – Katy Perry

Best Rock Video

Human – Album Version – Lenny Kravitz

Push Performance of the Year

EASY – Le Sserafim

Song of the Year

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Editing

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Choreography

Houdini – Dua Lipa

Best Group Video

Seventeen

Best Pop Video

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Collaboration

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Special Effects

Houdini – Eminem

Best Video with a Social Message

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

Best Hip-Hop Video

Houdini – Eminem

Best Afrobeats Song

Water – Tyla

Best Direction

Fortnight – Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Best Alternative Video

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Best Trending Video

Mamushi – Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba

Best Latin Video

Mil Veces – Anitta

Best Art Direction

BOA – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Cinematography

we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Ariana Grande

Best RnB Video

Snooze – SZA

