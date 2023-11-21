Napalm Death kündigen Europa-Tour 2024 mit Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man und Wormrot an

Napalm Death haben eine gemeinsame Europa-Tour für 2024 mit Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man und Wormrot angekündigt. Diese soll im Februar kommenden Jahres stattfinden. Pig Destroyer sind allerdings nur bei einem Teil der Tour mit dabei.
02/09 Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik
02/10 Drachten, NL @ Iduna
02/11 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
02/13 Brno, CZ @ Sono
02/14 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert
02/15 Wien, AT @ Arena
02/16 Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
02/17 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
02/19 München, DE @ Backstage
02/20 Paderno, Dugnano, IT @ Slaughter Club
02/21 Genève, CH @ L’Usine
02/22 Montpellier, FR @ Salle Victorie 2
02/23 Biarritz, FR @ L’Attabal
02/24 Paris, FR @ File 7
02/25 Audincourt, FR @ Le Moloco
02/27 Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage
02/28 Nürnberg, DE @ Z-Bau
02/29 Heidelberg, DE @ Halle02
03/01 Maddeburg, DE @ Factory
03/02 Leer, DE @ Zollhaus
03/03 Antwerpen, BE @ Zappa #
03/05 Sheffield, UK @ Corporation #
03/06 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Anarchy Brew Co. #
03/07 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union #
03/08 London, UK @ Electric Brixton #
03/09 Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy #
# = Pig Destroyer
Napalm Death dazu:
„And here we are friends 😁 the campaign for musical destruction tour 2024 !!!! Kicks off in February … we are really over the moon to be playing with @pigdestroyerofficial @primitivemandoom and @wormrot.official … let’s F***ing have it as we say 😁👍😁😘🤘🤘🤘🤘❤️❤️❤️😞“