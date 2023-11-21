Napalm Death kündigen Europa-Tour 2024 mit Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man und Wormrot an

Napalm Death haben eine gemeinsame Europa-Tour für 2024 mit Pig Destroyer, Primitive Man und Wormrot angekündigt. Diese soll im Februar kommenden Jahres stattfinden. Pig Destroyer sind allerdings nur bei einem Teil der Tour mit dabei.

02/09 Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik

02/10 Drachten, NL @ Iduna

02/11 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/13 Brno, CZ @ Sono

02/14 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert

02/15 Wien, AT @ Arena

02/16 Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

02/17 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

02/19 München, DE @ Backstage

02/20 Paderno, Dugnano, IT @ Slaughter Club

02/21 Genève, CH @ L’Usine

02/22 Montpellier, FR @ Salle Victorie 2

02/23 Biarritz, FR @ L’Attabal

02/24 Paris, FR @ File 7

02/25 Audincourt, FR @ Le Moloco

02/27 Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage

02/28 Nürnberg, DE @ Z-Bau

02/29 Heidelberg, DE @ Halle02

03/01 Maddeburg, DE @ Factory

03/02 Leer, DE @ Zollhaus

03/03 Antwerpen, BE @ Zappa #

03/05 Sheffield, UK @ Corporation #

03/06 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Anarchy Brew Co. #

03/07 Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union #

03/08 London, UK @ Electric Brixton #

03/09 Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy #

# = Pig Destroyer

Napalm Death dazu:

„And here we are friends 😁 the campaign for musical destruction tour 2024 !!!! Kicks off in February … we are really over the moon to be playing with @pigdestroyerofficial @primitivemandoom and @wormrot.official … let’s F***ing have it as we say 😁👍😁😘🤘🤘🤘🤘❤️❤️❤️😞“

© Napalm Death Europa Tour 2024 mit Pig Destroyer, Wormrot und Primitive Man

