Punk Rock Holiday 2.4 gibt neue Bands bekannt

Das Festival Punk Rock Holiday 2.4 gibt weitere neue Bands bekannt, die dieses Jahr am Soča River in Tolmin, Slowenien, spielen werden. Nach Headlinern wie Descendents, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio und Flogging Molly wurden unter anderem No Fun At All, H2O und The Exploited für dieses Jahr bekanntgegeben.

Die Organisatoren äußern sich wie folgt:

“Beautiful people!

As winter is coming to an end and we’re halfway to August, we have some more exciting news to share. We’re thrilled to announce seven new bands joining our lineup today. From Sweden, the ever-energetic No Fun At All will bring their signature fun-filled show. Joining them are the iconic Scottish punk band, The Exploited, and the unstoppable force known as H2O.

Now, let’s head over to the Beach stage! We’re kicking things off with the first four headlining bands: Bridge City Sinners, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Seized Up, and Slaughterhouse.

There’s less than 1000 tickets available, so head on to our shop now or contact one of the previously announced beach stage bands, who will gladly sort you out with some tickets to heaven!

++++

Tickets: https://punkrockholiday.mojekarte.si

Festival ABC: www.punkrockholiday.com

Bustickets vom Brakrock to PRH und zurück mit drei Stationen in Deutschland: https://brakrock.com/coach-to-punkrock-holiday

Flughafen Shuttle: https://www.markun-shuttle.com/en/2023/02/15/punk-rock-holiday-shuttle-2024/”

© Punk Rock Holiday 2024

