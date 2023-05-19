The Smiths: Andy Rourke ist tot

Der ehemalige Bassist von der legendären Band The Smiths ist gestorben. Andy Rourke erlag seinem Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs. Dies gab sein damaliger Bandkollege Johnny Marr auf Twitter bekannt. Andy Rourke wurde 59 Jahre alt. Marr schrieb auf Twitter folgende Nachricht:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

Zur Best Of.