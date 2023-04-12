Xandria veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zu “My Curse Is My Redemption”

Xandria enthüllen ein Lyric-Video für den Song “My Curse Is My Redemption”. Das aktuelle Studioalbum “The Wonders Still Awaiting”, erschien via Napalm Records, landete in den Top 10. Auf Eurpa-Tour geht es ab dem 14. April 2023 auch noch und zwar zusammen mit Delain.
XANDRIA zu “My Curse Is My Redemption”:
“As many of you Xandria fans have named this song as one of your favorites from the new album, we decided to make a video for it – with beautiful pictures underlining the meaning of the lyrics: Music, art, as something that can derive from painful experiences, and then not only heal you, but also others. It is a wonderful gift for us all then.
Another musical colour from the rich palette of our album “The Wonders Still Awaiting”, on which each song has its very own identity and its own atmosphere. This one is symphonic for sure, but also has some straight rock vibes, and a certain 80’s flavour to it. It is melancholic but also has a hopeful twist, in both the music and the lyrics.
We noticed that it is a wonderful song to play live – and we are looking forward to play that song for you on the upcoming tour!”
XANDRIA live:
DARK WATERS OVER EUROPE
w/ DELAIN
*+ Illumishade
14.04.23 NL – Tilburg / 013*
15.04.23 NL – Haarlem / Patronaat
21.04.23 UK – Manchester / Academy 2
22.04.23 UK – London / O2 Islington Academy
24.04.23 LU – Luxembourg / Rockhal *
25.04.23 FR – Paris / Le Trabendo
27.04.23 SWI – Zurich / Komplex 457*
28.04.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle
29.04.23 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann Club
30.04.23 DE – Berlin / Hole44
02.05.23 DE – Hamburg / Knust
03.05.23 DE – Essen / Turock
XANDRIA are:
Ambre Vourvahis – Vocals
Marco Heubaum – Guitar
Robert Klawonn – Guitar
Tim Schwarz – Bass
Dimitrios Gatsios – Drums