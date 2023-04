Xandria veröffentlichen Lyric-Video zu “My Curse Is My Redemption”

Xandria enthüllen ein Lyric-Video für den Song “My Curse Is My Redemption”. Das aktuelle Studioalbum “The Wonders Still Awaiting”, erschien via Napalm Records, landete in den Top 10. Auf Eurpa-Tour geht es ab dem 14. April 2023 auch noch und zwar zusammen mit Delain.

XANDRIA zu “My Curse Is My Redemption”:

“As many of you Xandria fans have named this song as one of your favorites from the new album, we decided to make a video for it – with beautiful pictures underlining the meaning of the lyrics: Music, art, as something that can derive from painful experiences, and then not only heal you, but also others. It is a wonderful gift for us all then.

Another musical colour from the rich palette of our album “The Wonders Still Awaiting”, on which each song has its very own identity and its own atmosphere. This one is symphonic for sure, but also has some straight rock vibes, and a certain 80’s flavour to it. It is melancholic but also has a hopeful twist, in both the music and the lyrics.

We noticed that it is a wonderful song to play live – and we are looking forward to play that song for you on the upcoming tour!”

Das Album bekommt ihr hier.

XANDRIA live:

DARK WATERS OVER EUROPE

w/ DELAIN

*+ Illumishade

14.04.23 NL – Tilburg / 013*

15.04.23 NL – Haarlem / Patronaat

21.04.23 UK – Manchester / Academy 2

22.04.23 UK – London / O2 Islington Academy

24.04.23 LU – Luxembourg / Rockhal *

25.04.23 FR – Paris / Le Trabendo

27.04.23 SWI – Zurich / Komplex 457*

28.04.23 DE – Munich / Backstage Halle

29.04.23 DE – Stuttgart / Im Wizemann Club

30.04.23 DE – Berlin / Hole44

02.05.23 DE – Hamburg / Knust

03.05.23 DE – Essen / Turock

XANDRIA are:

Ambre Vourvahis – Vocals

Marco Heubaum – Guitar

Robert Klawonn – Guitar

Tim Schwarz – Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios – Drums